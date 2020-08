Also available on the NBC app

Before rocketing to global fame in the NBA, Kobe Bryant was already a superstar at Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia. Two of the late basketball icon's former classmates reflect on never-before-seen footage of Kobe and tell Access Hollywood what he was like as a student, revealing that despite his athletic prowess he was "one of us" – and also liked to show off his musical skills!

