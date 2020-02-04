Also available on the NBC app

Before he was a Los Angeles Laker, Kobe Bryant first gained national recognition for his basketball skills at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia. Stacy Moscotti, Kobe's classmate and their school newspaper's assistant editor and photographer, told Access Hollywood all about the late NBA star's school days, including the time he went to prom with "Moesha" star and recording artist Brandy. "They looked just so happy … both of them with these thousand-watt smiles on their faces," she remembered. Stacy also recalled that Kobe won Most Likely To Succeed and Homecoming King, but he didn't get Best Athlete! "I don't get [it] to this day," she said.

