Also available on the NBC app

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has been pushed back until the Spring of 2021. Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the board of governors for the hall, told ESPN'S Jackie MacMullan that the originally scheduled dates of August 28-30 and proposed alternate dates in October are "just not feasible" as the COVID-19 crisis has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States. The Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 is considered one of the best lineups ever, headlined by the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett.

Appearing: