Natalia Bryant is kicking off her modeling career! IMG Models announced that they are now representing Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter sharing a photo of the 18-year-old and sharing a quote form her that reads, “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

