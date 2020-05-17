Also available on the nbc app

Kobe Bryant's love for wife Vanessa Bryant will always live on. The grieving widow took to Instagram to share the touching dedication that the late NBA star included in his sports fiction novel "Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods", which was released November 2019, just months before his tragic death. The first page reads, "For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the realist to my dreamer." She reflected on his words in her caption, writing, "Always learning from the best. My boo-boo, my dreamer…"

