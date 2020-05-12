Also available on the nbc app

Nearly three months after Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Personal Representative of Ara Zobayan, the pilot in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant, a representative for Zobayan’s Representative has filed a response. The response, which was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 8 and obtained by Access Hollywood, argues that the late Zobayan is not liable, but rather that any "injuries and damages" to the Bryant family was due to the "negligence or fault" of the passengers, as they knew "the risks involved."

