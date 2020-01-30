Kobe Bryant Once Surprised A Young Cancer Patient With An Unforgettable Gift: He 'Just Lit Up'

Also available on the NBC app

Stories of how Kobe Bryant made an impact off the court keep pouring in. Access Hollywood came with the basketball star on a 2018 visit to Children's Hospital of Orange County. Kobe also came the following day without cameras to visit a kid battling cancer – who ended up being a bigger fan of the athlete's friend Cristiano Ronaldo. Child Life Special Programs Coordinator Amber Chavez recounted her memory of their special meeting to Access Hollywood. Access also looks back on our interview with Kobe from that week, in which he revealed that his family’s love of "The Sandlot" and the Peanuts inspired his kids podcast "The Punies."

