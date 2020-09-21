Also available on the nbc app

The 2020 Emmy Awards honored the celebrities we've lost over the past year with their heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment - but a few late stars were clearly missing. While H.E.R. performed a beautiful rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," photos of Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin and more were displayed in a beautiful montage. However, many fans noticed the exclusion of Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, and Kelly Preston.

Appearing: