The BET Awards honored those who have passed away in 2020. The in-memoriam tributes began with Wayne Brady channeling Little Richard in a shiny suit for an epic performance of some of his classic hits. The actor, comedian and singer broke out the dance moves for the high-energy performance. NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored by rapper Lil Wayne with an original song highlighting the superstar basketball player and the current Black Lives Matter movement.

