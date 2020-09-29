Also available on the nbc app

California has passed a bill that would make it illegal for a first responder to take unauthorized photos of the deceased at a crime scene, which was prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven other people on Jan. 26. The bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after deputies from the LA County Sheriff's Office were accused of sharing graphic photos of the victims and the scene from the helicopter crash, according to the Associated Press.

