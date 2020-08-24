Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant is being honored in a memorable way. The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team paid tribute to the late NBA legend on Sunday, which would have been his 42nd birthday. In the pregame ceremony, the team wore number eight and 24 jerseys – a nod to his numbers while playing basketball. They also painted Kobe and his late daughter Gianna’s numbers on the pitchers mound. There was also a moving tribute narrated by Vin Scully.

