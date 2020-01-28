Kobe Bryant Heartbreak: How Fans And Famous Friends Are Grieving The Icon's Shocking Loss

Also available on the NBC app

Following the shocking deaths of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., the surrounding community is sharing its grief. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall reports from nearby Thousand Oaks, where Kobe and Gianna were headed for a basketball game. From a somber moment of silence at the NBA icon's Mamba Sports Academy to those paying respects near the crash site and outside Kobe's home in Orange County, fans continue reflecting on the tragedy. Famous friends including Dwyane Wade and Jamie Foxx also express their sorrow on social media, and Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talks with mourners gathered outside Staples Center in Los Angeles.

