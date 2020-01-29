Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant was a hero on the court and off. In addition to his work with the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, the late Lakers star granted more than 200 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Access Hollywood spoke to 21-year-old Jordan Patterson, who has struggled with kidney dysfunction since he was young, about his unforgettable encounter with Kobe, who he said gave him "a big bear hug." "He made me feel special. I got to see my hero in person and he talked to me. He was very genuine and nice," Jordan said. He also shared a piece of advice Kobe gave him: "He said, 'Everybody can be great if they put the work in.'"

