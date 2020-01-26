Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant's legacy will continue to live on. In his final interview with Access Hollywood from 2018, the NBA legend, who tragically died in a helicopter crash at 41 on Sunday, Jan. 26, opened up about retired life and giving the "basketball gene" to his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also passed away in the shocking accident. "I can control my own schedule," Kobe said at the time. "I can coach my daughter, I can be present at all of my eldest daughter's volleyball games, I drop them off in the morning, I pick them up in afternoon. Zero — I have no inclination and no desire to play basketball. Just none… The basketball gene I've completely and fully passed off to Gianna. She's got it."

