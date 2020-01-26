Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 In Fatal Helicopter Crash

Also available on the NBC app

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash, NBC News has confirmed the sad news. He was among one of the people traveling in his private helicopter when it went down in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. The L.A. Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter that five people were deceased with no survivors. Kobe was a five-time NBA champion who played his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is known by some as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

