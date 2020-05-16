Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna's cause of death has been officially revealed nearly four months after their tragic passing. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released autopsy reports on Friday for the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others who died alongside them in a January helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. The documents confirm everyone on board perished from blunt force trauma with injuries deemed rapidly, if not instantly, fatal. The manner of death was deemed accidental. This latest information comes days after late pilot Ara Zobayan's representative filed a response to a wrongful death lawsuit from Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant.

