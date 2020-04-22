Also available on the NBC app

The families of Christina Mauser and Keri, John and Alyssa Altobelli -- who died in the tragic helicopter crash which claimed the lives of nine victims on January 26, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna -- have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express, the company that owned the helicopter, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Alexis Altobelli, surviving sister of Alyssa and daughter of Keri and John, has filed a lawsuit claiming that Island Express was "negligent and careless, in regards to owning, leasing, managing, maintaining, controlling, entrusting, chartering, and operating" the helicopter that crashed and their negligence was a cause of death for the victims on board. She's seeking wrongful death damages, funeral and burial expenses and "all other damages by law."

