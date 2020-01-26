Also available on the NBC app

The world is mourning the sudden loss of basketball icon Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old and at least four others were killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, NBC News has confirmed. Just one day before his death, fellow NBA icon LeBron James had paid special tribute to him and his impact on the game. On Jan. 25, the Laker surpassed Kobe to become the league's third-highest scorer of all time and celebrated him by wearing "Mamba 4 Life" sneakers.

