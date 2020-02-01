Also available on the NBC app

The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late, great Kobe Bryant. At their first game at the Staples Center since the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the NBA icon, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the team paid an emotional tribute to the team’s legendary player. From Usher singing a heartbreaking rendition of "Amazing Grace" to LeBron James giving a touching speech about his late friend, the Lakers paid their respect to the basketball legend.

