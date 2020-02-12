Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Bryant Laid To Rest At Private Funeral

Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant are at their final resting place. Two weeks after the NBA legend and his daughter tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside seven others, the pair have reportedly been laid to rest at a private Los Angeles funeral. To honor the mourning family, the late basketball's rep could not confirm the news to Access Hollywood. Though the reported funeral was private, a public memorial will be held for Kobe and Gianna on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, giving fans an opportunity to pay their respects.

