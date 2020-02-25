Also available on the NBC app

Family, friends and fans of Kobe and Gianna Bryant united at the Staples Center to celebrate the father and daughter's incredible lives, which were tragically cut short in a helicopter crash last month. People from all over the country flooded to the Lakers' home arena to honor Kobe and Gigi; and inside, many of their loved ones took the stage to share their favorite memories and the impact they made on their lives. Vanessa Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Jimmy Kimmel and Michael Jordan were among those who made moving speeches, and Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys touched the crowd with powerful musical performances.

