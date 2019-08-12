KJ Apa Reveals Fans Will See More Of The 'Core Four' In Season 4 Of 'Riverdale'

Also available on the NBC app

KJ Apa dished about season 4 of “Riverdale” while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. He broke down what we can expect to see in the highly anticipated new season and that it’ll be a lot like Season 1, with fans getting to see more of the "core four" aka Betty Cooper, Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones and Veronica Lodge. He also talks about the first episode which will be a tribute to Luke Perry.

