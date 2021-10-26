KJ Apa is turning heads with how he takes his coffee. The 24-year-old "Riverdale" star and new dad posted a video of himself pouring breast milk into his coffee on his Instagram on Sunday. "My wife is a milk machine and I love it," he captioned the quirky video. He also got fans questioning if he was married after referring to his longtime girlfriend, Clara Berry, as his wife in the post. The pair has been linked since early 2020 but besides KJ's post, they have never publicly confirmed if they are engaged or married.

