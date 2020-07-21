Main Content

KJ Apa Breaks Down In Tears After Removing Metal Shard From Eye

KJ Apa won’t let an injury slow him down! The “Riverdale” star shared a video to Instagram of himself and several friends attempting to remove a metal shard from his eye. When he learned the shard left a hole in his eye, the actor broke down in tears. But not to worry—KJ later took to his Instagram stories to thank fans for their support and assure them he’s on the mend. And he even posted a shirtless workout selfie to prove it!

