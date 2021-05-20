Also available on the nbc app

KJ Apa is going to be a dad! The 23-year-old actor and his model girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together. The “Riverdale” star shared the exciting news on his Instagram in a sweet snap where he’s cuddled up next to his love and cradling her baby bump. The mama-to-be also revealed the big baby news with a series of adorable snaps where she’s cradling her growing tummy. The couple first went public with their relationship back in February 2020 when AJ shared a sweet snap on his Instagram of his lady love giving him a kiss.

