Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Expecting Their First Child!

CLIP05/19/21
Also available on the nbc app

KJ Apa is going to be a dad! The 23-year-old actor and his model girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together. The “Riverdale” star shared the exciting news on his Instagram in a sweet snap where he’s cuddled up next to his love and cradling her baby bump. The mama-to-be also revealed the big baby news with a series of adorable snaps where she’s cradling her growing tummy. The couple first went public with their relationship back in February 2020 when AJ shared a sweet snap on his Instagram of his lady love giving him a kiss.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, kj apa, clara berry, entertainment news
S2021 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.