KJ Apa and Camila Mendes are revealing how they now have to prepare for make-out scenes for the new season of CW’s “Riverdale” amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. The actor shared a behind-the scenes video on Instagram showing him and Camila washing their mouths out before their kissing scene. “Riverdale” season five production is currently underway in Vancouver.

