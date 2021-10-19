Jada Pinkett Smith Says Family Is 'Focusing On Deep Healing' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Kit Harrington spoke to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at Marvel's "Eternals" premiere red carpet and the new dad opened up about how he's feeling being away from his 9-month-old son. "I miss him, it’s the first time I’ve been away from him for more than a few days…I’ve been cooped up with him for a while." Kit and his "Game of Thrones" costar Rose Leslie welcomed their baby boy in February. "Eternals" is out in theaters on Nov. 5.