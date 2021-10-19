Main Content

Kit Harrington Shares What It’s Like Being Away From His 9-Month-Old Son For 'Eternals' Premiere

Kit Harrington spoke to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at Marvel's "Eternals" premiere red carpet and the new dad opened up about how he's feeling being away from his 9-month-old son. "I miss him, it’s the first time I’ve been away from him for more than a few days…I’ve been cooped up with him for a while." Kit and his "Game of Thrones" costar Rose Leslie welcomed their baby boy in February. "Eternals" is out in theaters on Nov. 5.

