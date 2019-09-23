Kit Harington Thanks Wife Rose Leslie After 'Game Of Thrones' Wins Big At 2019 Emmys

Also available on the NBC app

Kit Harington had wife Rose Leslie on his mind at the 2019 Emmys! The actor gave his other half a sweet shoutout on the ceremony's "Thank You Cam" after "Game of Thrones" won the top award for Outstanding Drama Series. "Thank you… to all of my family and my wife," he said. The actress was notably absent from the award show due to work commitments, according to multiple reports. Kit walked the red carpet solo in his first public appearance since seeking treatment at a wellness facility in May to "work on some personal issues."

