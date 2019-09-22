Kit Harington Glows At 2019 Emmys After Treatment Stay But Where Was Wife Rose Leslie?

Also available on the NBC app

Kit Harington is ready to celebrate! The "Game of Thrones" star looked happy and healthy at the 2019 Emmy Awards, his first red carpet since seeking treatment at a wellness facility following the end of his long-running HBO hit. Though Kit's wife and former co-star, Rose Leslie, was reportedly unable to attend due to work obligations, her hubby of one year joined their "GoT" fam onstage for an unforgettable reunion that left fans rejoicing.

