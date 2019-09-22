Kit Harington Glows At 2019 Emmys After Treatment Stay But Where Was Wife Rose Leslie?

Tarek El Moussa And Christina Anstead Reunite For Daughter Taylor's 9th Birthday Party
CLIP 09/23/19
Kit Harington is ready to celebrate! The "Game of Thrones" star looked happy and healthy at the 2019 Emmy Awards, his first red carpet since seeking treatment at a wellness facility following the end of his long-running HBO hit. Though Kit's wife and former co-star, Rose Leslie, was reportedly unable to attend due to work obligations, her hubby of one year joined their "GoT" fam onstage for an unforgettable reunion that left fans rejoicing.