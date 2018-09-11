Kit Harington Calls Out Marvel For Not Casting LGBTQ Actors

Also available on the NBC app

Kit Harington is ready for a queer superhero! At the Toronto International Film Festival, "The Life and Death of John F. Donovan" star sat down with his director and co-stars to chat with Variety about their film. When the topic came to LGBTQ representation in film, he didn't hold back, namedropping Marvel as an example of a studio that fails to cast gay actors in traditionally masculine roles.

