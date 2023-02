Jon Snow does know something after all! Kit Harington and his fellow "Game of Thrones" alum Rose Leslie are expecting their second child. The actor announced the happy news on Friday's "Tonight Show," telling host Jimmy Fallon that while he and Rose are already getting "practical" about preparing for a new baby, their 2-year-old son may not understand what's in store just yet.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight