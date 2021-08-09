Also available on the nbc app

It's the end of an era for The Kissing Booth franchise. Star Joey King tells Access Hollywood how she's processing the massive success of the Netflix franchise now that the third film in the trilogy is ready to drop. How does she feel about saying goodbye to her character, Elle? Joey also jokes that she isn't down for a real-life love triangle like the one Elle faces in the films. And, the actress raves about working with Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in the upcoming film Bullet Train and how Brad is just as handsome and charismatic as fans think he is. The Kissing Booth 3 hits Netflix on Aug. 11.

