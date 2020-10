Also available on the nbc app

Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Zakhar are spilling all of the "Kissing Booth" tea! The stars chatted with Access Hollywood about joining the Netflix sequel. The two gushed about working with their co-stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney on the film and shared how they all became "instant" besties. Plus, the actors revealed why they think sequel is better than the first.

Appearing: