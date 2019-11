Also available on the NBC app

Kirstie Alley and longtime pal John Travolta made quite a lasting impression on one another. The actress tells Access Hollywood how the pair has never been afraid to get honest – and even a little physical. Kirstie reveals that her "favorite" memory of John is exchanging slaps during their time on the "Look Who's Talking" films, which Kirstie admitted is "crazy" to think debuted 30 years ago.

