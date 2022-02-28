Joining forces onscreen again for "The Power of the Dog" was an amazing experience for married co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. "We get to do this together. We have each other's backs on set. It's the dream. We'll always work together for the rest of our lives," Kirsten told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2022 SAG Awards. The pair also shared insight into their SAG Awards prep and dished on the funny way they explained their award season nods to 3-year-old son Ennis.

