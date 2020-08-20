Also available on the nbc app

Kirsten Dunst wants answers! The "Bring It On" star reacted to her baffling inclusion in Kanye West's campaign materials after the presidential hopeful debuted a bizarre poster on Twitter to promote his #2020Vision. The controversial collage featured pictures of celebrities, activists and other figure along with the rapper's ubiquitous election slogan. Dunst and Vogue editor Anna Wintour were among those included in the promo, but according to PEOPLE magazine, the use of their images was never approved. In response, the actress tweeted West, "What's the message here, and why am I apart [sic] of it?"

