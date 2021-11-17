Main Content

Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Explain Why They're Not Married Yet: 'We Definitely Want To Soon'

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons who are engaged in real-life are playing a married couple in the upcoming film, "The Power of the Dog" and spoke to Access Hollywood about their roles in the Western flick. They also gave a wedding update, "I’d get married to Jesse right now," Kirsten said. Jesse added, "The pandemic sort of changed our plans but we definitely want to soon…we will eventually get there." "The Power of the Dog" is in select theaters 11/17 and on Netflix 12/1.

