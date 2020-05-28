Also available on the NBC app

Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, like millions of others, was moved by Keedron Bryant's powerful a cappella performance of "I Just Want to Live" on Instagram. The song, written by Keedron's mom, Johnnetta, vocalizes the pain and collective mourning so many are enduring in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Kirk surprised the mother-son duo in the middle of an interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans to share how much their artistic effort means right now. Tune in to Access Hollywood on Monday, June 1 for more from Scott's interview with Keedron and Johnnetta.

