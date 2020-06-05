Also available on the nbc app

Last month, Access Hollywood and famed gospel musician Kirk Franklin gave a big surprise to 12-year-old gospel singer Keedron Bryant, who went viral for his emotional performance following the death of George Floyd. In an interview following the surprise, Kirk spoke highly of Keedron and his role in this current moment to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. "This young man's voice has taken the country by storm. It's been a voice in the middle of the wilderness. His rendition of the song that his mom wrote has really been therapeutic and healing in the midst of so much uncertainty," he said. Kirk also spoke about his powerful new music video for "Strong God" and reflected on the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Appearing: