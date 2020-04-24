Main Content

It was a beautiful yet bittersweet day for the Douglas family. Kirk Douglas' widow Anne Douglas celebrated her 101st birthday on April 23 surrounded by loved ones, who drove to her home and shared sweet wishes from their cars to maintain social distancing. Her grandson Cameron Douglas even documented the special moment in a series of videos as he waited in the long line of guests to say hello! The occasion marked Anne's first birthday without her late husband, who passed away in February at 103 years old. At the time of his death, the couple had been married for nearly 70 years.

