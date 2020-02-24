Also available on the NBC app

Kirk Douglas has reportedly left the majority of his purported $61 million fortune to charity. According to a report from The Mirror, the Hollywood legend, who passed away on Feb. 5 at 103 years old, donated $50 million that will be distributed to various organizations through the Douglas Foundation, which aims to help those who cannot otherwise help themselves. Though it's still unclear, the late actor's family will likely be the beneficiaries of the remaining money. He is survived by his wife Anne and three sons, Joel, Peter and Michael Douglas.

