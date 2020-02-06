Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood has lost one of its most longstanding legends. Kirk Douglas passed away on Feb. 5 at age 103. His famous son, Michael Douglas, announced the sad news in a lengthy and emotional statement, honoring Kirk's acclaimed work on-screen and dedicated family life. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years," the message read in part, also acknowledging the actor's humanitarian efforts. "But to me and my brother's Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

