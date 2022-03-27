Main Content

'King Richard's' Demi Singleton Reacts To Being Compared To Beyoncé On 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

CLIP03/27/22
Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, who portray tennis icon sisters Serena and Venus Williams in "King Richard," tell Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall on the Oscars red carpet how they're feeling ahead of the film's big night. Both actresses share how important it was to get the Williams' blessing for the movie and how much they're rooting for stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. And, Demi also reacts to getting compared to Beyoncé with her look

