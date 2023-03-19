Main Content

King Charles Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Queen Elizabeth To Mark U.K. Mother's Day

CLIP03/19/23

King Charles is paying tribute to his late mother. On Mother's Day, which is celebrated in the U.K. on March 19 this year, the 74-year-old royal honored Queen Elizabeth on social media to mark the special holiday. "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," the post, which was shared on Charles and Queen Camilla's official Twitter account, read.

