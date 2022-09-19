Main Content

King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla Host President Biden & More World Leaders At Buckingham Palace

Many heads of state from across the world came to Buckingham Palace for a state reception on Sunday, the night before Queen Elizabeth's funeral. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla hosted the event for hundreds of politicians, royals and other dignitaries who had traveled to London for the funeral. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among those spotted arriving at the palace dressed in black.

Tags: king charles, Joe Biden, jill biden, Camilla, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Queen Elizabeth, funeral, Death
