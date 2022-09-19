Many heads of state from across the world came to Buckingham Palace for a state reception on Sunday, the night before Queen Elizabeth's funeral. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla hosted the event for hundreds of politicians, royals and other dignitaries who had traveled to London for the funeral. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among those spotted arriving at the palace dressed in black.

