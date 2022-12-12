Main Content

King Charles & Queen Camilla Send Out Candid First Christmas Card With New Titles

CLIP12/12/22

King Charles and Queen Camilla are already showing off their holiday spirit by sending out their Christmas cards! The royal family's social media pages released a photo on Sunday of the royals' Christmas card for this year, which includes a candid photo of Camilla smiling at her husband, while the couple attended the Braemar Games in September 2022. The card also said "Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year," in red typed lettering.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: king charles, queen camilla, Christmas, card, Kate Middleton, Royals, Royal Family, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.