King Charles and Queen Camilla are already showing off their holiday spirit by sending out their Christmas cards! The royal family's social media pages released a photo on Sunday of the royals' Christmas card for this year, which includes a candid photo of Camilla smiling at her husband, while the couple attended the Braemar Games in September 2022. The card also said "Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year," in red typed lettering.

