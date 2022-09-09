Main Content

King Charles Honors Queen Elizabeth While Addressing Nation In First Speech As King

King Charles is mourning the loss of his mother. In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, her eldest son, who inherited the responsibilities and privileges of king immediately at the time of his mother's death, addressed the nation on Friday. "Speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family," he shared.

