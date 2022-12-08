King Charles stepped out in London on Thursday amid the release of Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and dodged reporters' questions about their relationship. "Have you talked to Prince Harry," His Majesty was asked. A disclaimer at the top of the first episode claims members of the royal family declined to comment on the series, however, a senior royal source claimed to NBC News that royal family members were not aware of any such approach for comment.

