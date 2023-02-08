King Charles III is seemingly staying mum on his relationship with his son, Prince Harry. On Wednesday, the monarch reportedly brushed off a request to have his youngest son return to his royal duties. According to Dailymail.com, the 73-year-old was greeting students outside of the University of East London when one spectator was heard shouting "bring back Harry." The British royal didn't respond but laughed off the encounter and appeared unfazed by the interaction, the publication claims.

