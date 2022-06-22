Main Content

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Live Gets Crashed By Sons Saint & Psalm

CLIP06/22/22

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her kids! "The Kardashians" star's sons, Saint and Pslam, crashed their mom's Instagram live on Tuesday afternoon as she headed to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to film an interview. The 6-year-old and 3-year-old, who Kim shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, were quick to steal the spotlight from their mom. "Hi weirdos, If you're watching this I hate you," Saint said. "Hey stop it," Kim quickly jumped in as Pslam repeated his brother.

